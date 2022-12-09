Not Available

Out of Her Mind

  • Comedy

Director

Ben Blaine

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Stolen Picture

Factually-inspired comedy about family, sex and relationships. Sara Pascoe doesn't know why everyone else in the world is pairing up and having babies and sets out on a mission to understand them. She tries to prove that romantic love is mere chemicals and conditioning and doesn't deserve our respect. This conflicts a little with preparations for her sister's wedding, and her best friend's first pregnancy.

Cast

Fiona ButtonLucy
Sara PascoeSara
Juliet StevensonCarol
Tom StuartStefan
Cariad LloydScoopy
Cash HollandLuna

