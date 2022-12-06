Not Available

The protagonist of Mikhail Kulikov dropped Oxford five years ago, not short term before graduation, and found his mind and pathologically restless nature of another application. Mike - the owner and sole employee of a unique agency "Londongrad", which is addressing the problems of Russians in the capital of England. The range of services varies from agency harmless "to meet at the airport" and "need a ticket for Chelsea" to resolve conflicts with law enforcement. Carefree life of the protagonist is greatly complicated when he first appeared partner - Alice Zagorskaya ...