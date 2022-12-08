Not Available

Dan (Shori Sato) is a first year high school student. He isn't so good with his studies or sports. He spends most of his free time at home. One day, his father's spirit enters Dan's body. His father originally died in an accident. It just so happen's his father is the type that excels at everything and now Dan possesses the same gift. He starts to play well in basketball and begins to date a popular girl at school. Dan also becomes popular among his classmates. His school life is just going amazingly well. Because of his change in personality, the other students are surprised by him, but they become influenced by his adult like point of view. Soon, his friends realize the secret of his change.