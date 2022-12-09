Tell Me Your Secrets

Follows a trio of characters, each with a mysterious and troubling past: Emma is a young woman who once looked into the eyes of a dangerous killer, John is a former serial predator desperate to find redemption, and Mary is a grieving mother obsessed with finding her missing daughter. As each of them is pushed to the edge, the truth about their pasts and motives grows ever murkier, blurring the lines between victim and perpetrator.
|Lily Rabe
|Emma
|Hamish Linklater
|John
|Amy Brenneman
|Mary
|Enrique Murciano
|Peter Guillroy
|Elliot Fletcher
|Jake Barlow
|Xavier Samuel
|Kit Parker
