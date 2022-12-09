Not Available

Tell Me Your Secrets

  • Drama
  • Crime
  • Thriller

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Made Up Stories

Follows a trio of characters, each with a mysterious and troubling past: Emma is a young woman who once looked into the eyes of a dangerous killer, John is a former serial predator desperate to find redemption, and Mary is a grieving mother obsessed with finding her missing daughter. As each of them is pushed to the edge, the truth about their pasts and motives grows ever murkier, blurring the lines between victim and perpetrator.

Cast

Lily RabeEmma
Hamish LinklaterJohn
Amy BrennemanMary
Enrique MurcianoPeter Guillroy
Elliot FletcherJake Barlow
Xavier SamuelKit Parker

