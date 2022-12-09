Not Available

Indebted

  • Comedy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Sony Pictures Television

Young parents Dave and Rebecca are ready to reclaim their life after years of diapers and sleepless nights. However, things take an unexpected turn when Dave's parents show up unannounced and broke, leaving Dave with no choice but to open the door to the people who gave him everything. But these boomerang parents aren't great with boundaries, and the question of who's parenting whom quickly becomes blurred.

Cast

Adam PallyDave
Abby ElliottRebecca
Steven WeberStew
Fran DrescherDebbie
Jessy HodgesJoanna

