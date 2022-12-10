Not Available

68 Whiskey

  • Drama
  • Comedy

Studio

Imagine Television

A dark comedy following a multicultural mix of men and women deployed as Army medics to a forward operating base in Afghanistan nicknamed “The Orphanage.” Together, they endure a dangerous and Kafkaesque world that leads to self-destructive appetites, outrageous behavior, intense camaraderie and occasionally, a profound sense of purpose.

Cast

Sam KeeleyCooper Roback
Gage GolightlyGrace Durkin
Cristina RodloSergeant Rosa Alvarez
Jeremy TardyStaff Sergeant Mekhi Davis
Nicholas CoombeAnthony Petrocelli
Derek ThelerSasquatch

