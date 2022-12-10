68 Whiskey

A dark comedy following a multicultural mix of men and women deployed as Army medics to a forward operating base in Afghanistan nicknamed “The Orphanage.” Together, they endure a dangerous and Kafkaesque world that leads to self-destructive appetites, outrageous behavior, intense camaraderie and occasionally, a profound sense of purpose.
|Sam Keeley
|Cooper Roback
|Gage Golightly
|Grace Durkin
|Cristina Rodlo
|Sergeant Rosa Alvarez
|Jeremy Tardy
|Staff Sergeant Mekhi Davis
|Nicholas Coombe
|Anthony Petrocelli
|Derek Theler
|Sasquatch
