No Man's Land (2020)

Dive into the depths of the Syrian civil war through the eyes of Antoine, a young French man, in search for his estranged, presumed to be dead sister. While unraveling the mystery, piece by piece, Antoine’s journey crosses paths with adventurers and anarchists, spies and innocent victims, and provides a unique look on the tragic events in Syria, and the way they affect the entire world.
|Félix Moati
|Antoine Habert
|Mélanie Thierry
|Anna Habert
|Souheila Yacoub
|Sarya
|James Floyd
|Nasser
|Joe Ben Ayed
|Iyad
|James Purefoy
|Stanley
