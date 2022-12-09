Not Available

Carol's Second Act

  • Comedy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

CBS Television Studios

A woman embarks on a unique second act after raising her children, getting divorced, and retiring from teaching: pursuing her dream of becoming a doctor. At age 50, Carol is a medical intern and must sink or swim with peers who are half her age. It’s her enthusiasm, perspective and yes, even her age, that may be exactly what will make her second act a great success.

Cast

Patricia HeatonCarol Kenney
Kyle MacLachlanDr. Stephen Frost
Ito AghayereDr. Maya Jacobs
Jean-Luc BilodeauDaniel Kutcher
Sabrina JaleesLexie Gilani
Ashley TisdaleJenny Kinney

