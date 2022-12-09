Carol's Second Act

A woman embarks on a unique second act after raising her children, getting divorced, and retiring from teaching: pursuing her dream of becoming a doctor. At age 50, Carol is a medical intern and must sink or swim with peers who are half her age. It’s her enthusiasm, perspective and yes, even her age, that may be exactly what will make her second act a great success.
|Patricia Heaton
|Carol Kenney
|Kyle MacLachlan
|Dr. Stephen Frost
|Ito Aghayere
|Dr. Maya Jacobs
|Jean-Luc Bilodeau
|Daniel Kutcher
|Sabrina Jalees
|Lexie Gilani
|Ashley Tisdale
|Jenny Kinney
