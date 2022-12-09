From executive producer Matt Reeves and based on the acclaimed art of Swedish artist Simon Stålenhag, Tales from the Loop explores the town and people who live above “The Loop” a machine built to unlock and explore the mysteries of the universe – making things possible that were previously relegated only to science fiction. In this fantastical mysterious town poignant human tales are told that bare universal emotional experiences while drawing on the intrigue of genre storytelling.
|Rebecca Hall
|Loretta
|Tyler Barnhardt
|Danny Jansson
|Paul Schneider
|George
|Jonathan Pryce
|Russ
|Duncan Joiner
|Daniel Zolghadri
