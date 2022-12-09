Not Available

Tales from the Loop

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

6th & Idaho

From executive producer Matt Reeves and based on the acclaimed art of Swedish artist Simon Stålenhag, Tales from the Loop explores the town and people who live above “The Loop” a machine built to unlock and explore the mysteries of the universe – making things possible that were previously relegated only to science fiction. In this fantastical mysterious town poignant human tales are told that bare universal emotional experiences while drawing on the intrigue of genre storytelling.

Cast

Rebecca HallLoretta
Tyler BarnhardtDanny Jansson
Paul SchneiderGeorge
Jonathan PryceRuss
Duncan Joiner
Daniel Zolghadri

