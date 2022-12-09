Not Available

Little Birds

  • Drama
  • Romance

Director

Stacie Passon

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Warp Films

Set in Tangier in 1955, in the famous ‘international zone’ - one of the last outposts of colonial decadence, and a culture shock in more ways than one for troubled American debutante Lucy Savage. Lucy desires an unconventional life free from the societal cage she’s been kept in and, along with Tangier itself, finds herself on the cusp of achieving a painful yet necessary independence.

Cast

Juno TempleLucy Savage
Raphael AcloqueAdham Abaza
Jean-Marc BarrSecretary Pierre Vaney
David CostabileGrant Savage
Amy LandeckerVanessa Savage
Yumna MarwanCherifa Lamour

