Little Birds

Set in Tangier in 1955, in the famous ‘international zone’ - one of the last outposts of colonial decadence, and a culture shock in more ways than one for troubled American debutante Lucy Savage. Lucy desires an unconventional life free from the societal cage she’s been kept in and, along with Tangier itself, finds herself on the cusp of achieving a painful yet necessary independence.
|Juno Temple
|Lucy Savage
|Raphael Acloque
|Adham Abaza
|Jean-Marc Barr
|Secretary Pierre Vaney
|David Costabile
|Grant Savage
|Amy Landecker
|Vanessa Savage
|Yumna Marwan
|Cherifa Lamour
