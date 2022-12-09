Not Available

Curfew

  • Drama
  • Crime

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Tiger Aspect Productions

In the near future, Earth is overwhelmed by an unstoppable virus of unknown origin. To protect the population from the virus sweeping across the United Kingdom, a totalitarian government impose a curfew in which anyone out after midnight will be put into quarantine. Those who obey are offered the opportunity to compete in an illegal street race to win the ultimate prize - sanctuary.

Cast

Sean BeanThe General
Billy ZaneJoker Jones
Phoebe FoxKaye
Adrian LesterSimon Donahue
Malachi KirbyMichael Garwick
Ike BennettRoman Donahue

View Full Cast >

Images