In the near future, Earth is overwhelmed by an unstoppable virus of unknown origin. To protect the population from the virus sweeping across the United Kingdom, a totalitarian government impose a curfew in which anyone out after midnight will be put into quarantine. Those who obey are offered the opportunity to compete in an illegal street race to win the ultimate prize - sanctuary.
|Sean Bean
|The General
|Billy Zane
|Joker Jones
|Phoebe Fox
|Kaye
|Adrian Lester
|Simon Donahue
|Malachi Kirby
|Michael Garwick
|Ike Bennett
|Roman Donahue
