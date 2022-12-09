Not Available

Flack

  • Drama
  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

UKTV

Sharp and witty publicity maven Robyn is an expert at her craft but a complete self-saboteur when it comes to her personal life. Robyn’s work as a crisis PR strategist living in London who must figure out how to make the best of bad situations and somehow manage to get out unscathed. Fast-paced and unpredictable as she counsels high-profile personalities in entertainment, fashion and sports.

Cast

Anna PaquinRobyn
Sophie OkonedoCaroline
Rufus JonesMark
Rebecca BensonMelody
Lydia WilsonEve
Genevieve AngelsonRuth

View Full Cast >

Images

20 More Images