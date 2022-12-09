Sharp and witty publicity maven Robyn is an expert at her craft but a complete self-saboteur when it comes to her personal life. Robyn’s work as a crisis PR strategist living in London who must figure out how to make the best of bad situations and somehow manage to get out unscathed. Fast-paced and unpredictable as she counsels high-profile personalities in entertainment, fashion and sports.
|Anna Paquin
|Robyn
|Sophie Okonedo
|Caroline
|Rufus Jones
|Mark
|Rebecca Benson
|Melody
|Lydia Wilson
|Eve
|Genevieve Angelson
|Ruth
