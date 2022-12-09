Not Available

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers

  • Family
  • Comedy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

ABC Signature

In present day Minnesota, the Mighty Ducks have evolved from scrappy underdogs to an ultra-competitive, powerhouse youth hockey team. After 12-year-old Evan is unceremoniously cut from the Ducks, he and his mom Alex set out to build their own ragtag team of misfits to challenge the cutthroat, win-at-all-costs culture of competitive youth sports.

Cast

Lauren GrahamAlex Morrow
Emilio EstevezGordon Bombay
Brady NoonEvan Morrow
Luke IslamKoob
Maxwell SimkinsNick
Kiefer O'ReillyLogan

