The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers

In present day Minnesota, the Mighty Ducks have evolved from scrappy underdogs to an ultra-competitive, powerhouse youth hockey team. After 12-year-old Evan is unceremoniously cut from the Ducks, he and his mom Alex set out to build their own ragtag team of misfits to challenge the cutthroat, win-at-all-costs culture of competitive youth sports.
|Lauren Graham
|Alex Morrow
|Emilio Estevez
|Gordon Bombay
|Brady Noon
|Evan Morrow
|Luke Islam
|Koob
|Maxwell Simkins
|Nick
|Kiefer O'Reilly
|Logan
