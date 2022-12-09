The Liberator

The compelling true story of the bloodiest and most dramatic victory that led to the victory of WWII: the battlefield odyssey of unarmed US officer Felix Sparks and his unit of infantry made up of Native American and Mexicans and Texans cowboys who, from the invasion of Italy to the liberation of the Dachau concentration camp, fought for more than 500 days to liberate Europe.
|Bradley James
|Felix Sparks
|Martin Sensmeier
|Sergeant Samuel Coldfoot
|Jose Miguel Vasquez
|Corporal Able Gomez
|Mike Rowe
|Narrator
