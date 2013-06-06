2013

Wish You Were Here

  • Drama
  • Comedy
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

June 6th, 2013

Studio

Entertainment One

Four friends lose themselves in a carefree South-East Asian holiday. Only three come back. Dave and Alice return home to their young family desperate for answers about Jeremy's mysterious disappearance. When Alice's sister Steph returns not long after, a nasty secret is revealed about the night her boyfriend went missing. But it is only the first of many. Who amongst them knows what happened on that fateful night when they were dancing under a full moon in Cambodia?

Cast

Teresa PalmerSteph McKinney
Felicity PriceAlice Flannery
Antony StarrJeremy King
Nicholas Cassim
Joel EdgertonDave Flannery

