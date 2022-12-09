Not Available

In The Long Run

  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Green Door Pictures

The Easmon family living in London in 1985 sees their quiet life disrupted when their relative from Sierra Leone moves in. The comedy, inspired by the childhood memories of Idris Elba follows the story of Walter and Agnes Easmon whose life is all about quiet routine. They arrived from Sierra Leone 13 years ago and work hard to pay the bills, raise son Kobna as well as support their family back home.

Cast

Jimmy AkingbolaValentine Easmon
Idris ElbaWalter Easmon
Madeline AppiahAgnes Easmon
Bill BaileyBagpipes
Kellie ShirleyKirsty
Sammy KamaraKobna

View Full Cast >

Images