In The Long Run

The Easmon family living in London in 1985 sees their quiet life disrupted when their relative from Sierra Leone moves in. The comedy, inspired by the childhood memories of Idris Elba follows the story of Walter and Agnes Easmon whose life is all about quiet routine. They arrived from Sierra Leone 13 years ago and work hard to pay the bills, raise son Kobna as well as support their family back home.
|Jimmy Akingbola
|Valentine Easmon
|Idris Elba
|Walter Easmon
|Madeline Appiah
|Agnes Easmon
|Bill Bailey
|Bagpipes
|Kellie Shirley
|Kirsty
|Sammy Kamara
|Kobna
View Full Cast >