How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast)

How do you win back your girlfriend from the school drug dealer? For Moritz, the answer is clear: sell better drugs. Out of his teenage bedroom, he joins forces with his best friend Lenny to launch what turns into an unexpectedly successful online drug market. Soon, as accidental drug dealers, they’re faced with standard drug empire problems: meeting demand, quality control, and, most importantly: not getting caught.
|Danilo Kamperidis
|Maximilian Mundt
|Moritz Zimmermann
|Lena Klenke
|Lisa
