A Menina Sem Qualidades

In a middle-class school the story of the relationship between two young students, Ana and Alex, develops. A passion relationship, addiction and friendship that escapes the standards and at the same time is the translation of how young people today relate, among them, with other generations, with the institutions and social rules.
|Bianca Comparato
|Ana
|Rodrigo Pandolfo
|Alex
|Inés Efron
|Bianca
|Wagner Moura
|Alex's Father
|Javier Drolas
|Tristan
|Henrique Schafer
|Professor Henrique
View Full Cast >