Not Available

A Menina Sem Qualidades

  • Drama

Director

Felipe Hirsch

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

In a middle-class school the story of the relationship between two young students, Ana and Alex, develops. A passion relationship, addiction and friendship that escapes the standards and at the same time is the translation of how young people today relate, among them, with other generations, with the institutions and social rules.

Cast

Bianca ComparatoAna
Rodrigo PandolfoAlex
Inés EfronBianca
Wagner MouraAlex's Father
Javier DrolasTristan
Henrique SchaferProfessor Henrique

Images