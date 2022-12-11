Not Available

A Praça é Nossa is a Brazilian comedy show broadcast by SBT. It was created in 1956 by Manuel de Nóbrega, with the name of A Praça da Alegria. It is based using a simple and practical scenario: a bench in a square garden, where several characters pass through. It debuted on television in 1957 on channel TV Paulista, being led by its creator until the beginning of 1970s. Until then the attraction already shifted by TV Record and TV Rio. After a while off the air it was broadcast again at 1977-78 by Rede Globo, this time by Luís Carlos Miele. In 1987 the program was revived at Rede Bandeirantes with the title Praça Brasil, presented by Manuel's son Carlos Alberto de Nóbrega. After four episodes, Carlos Alberto moved to SBT, where he set up a new program with the same format: A Praça é Nossa. The comedy debuted in 7 May 1987. The show has remained on the air since its debut. Actor Clayton Silva was a series regular from 1987 until 2013.