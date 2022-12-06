Not Available

A Very British Murder with Lucy Worsley

  • Documentary

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

British Broadcasting Corporation

Dr Lucy Worsley chronicles the birth of the whodunit in a new three-part series, A Very British Murder. Exploring how a spate of grisly killings in Regency London entered the national psyche, she’ll show how the murder tale gradually became a staple of Victorian entertainment and helped to inspire the works of authors such as Charles Dickens, Arthur Conan Doyle and Agatha Christie.

Cast

Ian BurneyHimself
Rosalind CroneHerself
Cathy HaillHerself
Charlotte HigginsHerself
Jennifer CarnellHerself
Alex McWhirterHimself

