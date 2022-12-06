A Very British Murder with Lucy Worsley

Dr Lucy Worsley chronicles the birth of the whodunit in a new three-part series, A Very British Murder. Exploring how a spate of grisly killings in Regency London entered the national psyche, she’ll show how the murder tale gradually became a staple of Victorian entertainment and helped to inspire the works of authors such as Charles Dickens, Arthur Conan Doyle and Agatha Christie.
