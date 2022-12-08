A Wind Named Amnesia

Not Available

The Apocalypse didn't come with a bang, but with a whimper. Silently, the amnesia wind swept away all of mankind's knowledge. Thousands of years of human civilization vanished overnight as people forgot how to use the tools of modern civilization: who they were, how to speak—everything. Technology decayed as mankind was reduced to the level of cavemen. Two years later, a young man—miraculously re-educated after the cataclysm—explores this barbaric world while pursued by a relentless killing machine. He is accompanied by a young mysterious woman who is somehow spared the devastating effects of the amnesia wind.