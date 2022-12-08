Abalone Wars

Not Available

For these brave few, there is a killing to be made. Millions of dollars' worth of abalone lay there, just below the surface ripe for the picking, but can the divers make it out alive? The Southern Ocean, off the tip of South Australia is home to more sharks per square kilometre than almost anywhere else in the world. The risk of death by shark attack is very real here, many divers personally know the heart ache felt from losing loved ones. But that doesn't stop this group of fearless men who, every season, battle against their nerves plunging to the depths and scouring the ocean floor for the much-prized green and black abalone.