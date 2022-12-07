About Israel

"Walk into Israel - The Land of Milk and Honey" is the story of a long journey, including periods of national sovereignty and prosperity as well as long and difficult periods of exile and persecution, until the Jewish people eventually returned to their homeland and established the modern State of Israel in 1948. The story of the Jewish civilization and the State of Israel is one of continuous innovation, of meeting current challenges while remaining both forward-thinking and true to the past.
