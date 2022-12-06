Not Available

Absolutely Fabulous

  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Oxygen Media

In this satirical British sitcom, which became a cult hit on American cable, a grotesquely self-centered fashion victim chain-smokes, swills champagne, abuses drugs, munches caviar, terrorizes her daughter, and tries in vain to mingle with the beautiful people -- all in the company of her sleek, slutty, boozed-up best friend.

Cast

Jennifer SaundersEdina Monsoon
Joanna LumleyPatsy
Julia SawalhaSaffron
June WhitfieldMother
Jane HorrocksBubble
Helena Bonham CarterDream Saffron

View Full Cast >

Images