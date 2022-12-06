Absolutely Fabulous

In this satirical British sitcom, which became a cult hit on American cable, a grotesquely self-centered fashion victim chain-smokes, swills champagne, abuses drugs, munches caviar, terrorizes her daughter, and tries in vain to mingle with the beautiful people -- all in the company of her sleek, slutty, boozed-up best friend.
|Jennifer Saunders
|Edina Monsoon
|Joanna Lumley
|Patsy
|Julia Sawalha
|Saffron
|June Whitfield
|Mother
|Jane Horrocks
|Bubble
|Helena Bonham Carter
|Dream Saffron
