In a world where death is finally conquered and people can live forever, a cop (Darius, 120yo) and a young woman (Christa, 24yo) must investigate the mysterious suicide of seven teenagers. With the promise of eternal youth, why would a group of teenagers commit such an act? Was it a cult? A political act? The two will embark on a mysterious and dangerous investigation from which there will be no turning back.
|Yvan Attal
|Darius
|Garance Marillier
|Christa
|Niels Schneider
|Virgil Berti - Alias Caron
|Rod Paradot
|Léonard Ader - Alias Linus
|Hanna Schygulla
|- Participation -
|Anne Azoulay
|Beat
