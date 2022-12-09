Not Available

Ad Vitam

  • Drama

Director

Thomas Cailley

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Arte

In a world where death is finally conquered and people can live forever, a cop (Darius, 120yo) and a young woman (Christa, 24yo) must investigate the mysterious suicide of seven teenagers. With the promise of eternal youth, why would a group of teenagers commit such an act? Was it a cult? A political act? The two will embark on a mysterious and dangerous investigation from which there will be no turning back.

Cast

Yvan AttalDarius
Garance MarillierChrista
Niels SchneiderVirgil Berti - Alias Caron
Rod ParadotLéonard Ader - Alias Linus
Hanna Schygulla- Participation -
Anne AzoulayBeat

