Ajin are humans that cannot die. Seventeen years ago, they first appeared on a battlefield in Africa. From then on, more of their kind are discovered within the human society. Their rarity in appearance means that, for experimental purposes, the government will generously reward anyone who captures one. In the present day, for what a certain high school student expects to be a typical summer holiday, his life is about to turn unexpected...
|Mamoru Miyano
|Kei Nagai (voice) (Main Character)
|Yoshimasa Hosoya
|Kaito (voice) (Main Character)
|Aya Suzaki
|Eriko Nagai (voice)
|Daisuke Hirakawa
|Kōji Tanaka (voice)
|Hiroyuki Kinoshita
|Ikukya Ogura (voice)
|Houchu Ohtsuka
|Satō (voice)
