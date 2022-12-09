Not Available

Ajin

  • Action
  • Animation
  • Horror

Director

Hiroyuki Seshita

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

Ajin are humans that cannot die. Seventeen years ago, they first appeared on a battlefield in Africa. From then on, more of their kind are discovered within the human society. Their rarity in appearance means that, for experimental purposes, the government will generously reward anyone who captures one. In the present day, for what a certain high school student expects to be a typical summer holiday, his life is about to turn unexpected...

Cast

Mamoru MiyanoKei Nagai (voice) (Main Character)
Yoshimasa HosoyaKaito (voice) (Main Character)
Aya SuzakiEriko Nagai (voice)
Daisuke HirakawaKōji Tanaka (voice)
Hiroyuki KinoshitaIkukya Ogura (voice)
Houchu OhtsukaSatō (voice)

