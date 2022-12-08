Not Available

Akame ga Kill!

  • Action
  • Adventure
  • Animation

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Square Enix

In a fantasy world, fighter Tatsumi sets out for the Capitol to earn money for his starving village, and finds a world of unimaginable corruption, all spreading from the depraved Prime Minister who controls the child Emperor's ear. After nearly becoming a victim of this corruption himself, Tatsumi is recruited by Night Raid, a group of assassins dedicated to eliminating the corruption plaguing the Capitol by mercilessly killing those responsible.

Cast

Yukari TamuraMine (Main Character)
Sora AmamiyaAkame (Main Character)
Soma SaitoTatsumi (Main Character)
Yuu AsakawaLeone (Main Character)
Anri KatsuDaidara
Ayaka OhashiKurome

