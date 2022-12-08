Akame ga Kill!

In a fantasy world, fighter Tatsumi sets out for the Capitol to earn money for his starving village, and finds a world of unimaginable corruption, all spreading from the depraved Prime Minister who controls the child Emperor's ear. After nearly becoming a victim of this corruption himself, Tatsumi is recruited by Night Raid, a group of assassins dedicated to eliminating the corruption plaguing the Capitol by mercilessly killing those responsible.
|Yukari Tamura
|Mine (Main Character)
|Sora Amamiya
|Akame (Main Character)
|Soma Saito
|Tatsumi (Main Character)
|Yuu Asakawa
|Leone (Main Character)
|Anri Katsu
|Daidara
|Ayaka Ohashi
|Kurome
View Full Cast >