The series is about the Mayor of the "Mazarita" village in upper Egypt who married an American woman in the past and they gave birth to a twin. One of them was raised in America with his mother and the other was raised in Upper Egypt with his father. Problems started to happen when the American brother came to Egypt to claim his father's heritage and title after his father died.
|Donia Samir Ghanem
|Hadia
|Ahmed Mekky
|Al Kabeer
|Hesham Ismail
|Fazaa
|Bayoumi Fouad
|Dr. Rabee
|Mohamed Sallam
|Hagras
|Laila Ezz El Arab
|Samantha
