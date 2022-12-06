Not Available

Al Kabeer

  • Comedy
  • Drama

Director

Ahmed El Gendy

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Sel Media

The series is about the Mayor of the "Mazarita" village in upper Egypt who married an American woman in the past and they gave birth to a twin. One of them was raised in America with his mother and the other was raised in Upper Egypt with his father. Problems started to happen when the American brother came to Egypt to claim his father's heritage and title after his father died.

Cast

Donia Samir GhanemHadia
Ahmed MekkyAl Kabeer
Hesham IsmailFazaa
Bayoumi FouadDr. Rabee
Mohamed SallamHagras
Laila Ezz El ArabSamantha

