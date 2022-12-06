All Creatures Great and Small

In the early 1900s James Herriot, recently graduated from the veterinary college in Glasgow, finds work in the rustic Yorkshire Dales of Northern England. This heartwarming drama chronicles his encounters with the locals and the animals they depend on. Based on the semi-autobiographical novels of James Alfred Wight, OBE.
|Lynda Bellingham
|Helen Herriot
|Peter Davison
|Tristan Farnon
|Carol Drinkwater
|Helen
|Mary Hignett
|Mrs. Hall
|James Grout
|Granville Bennett
|John McGlynn
|Calum Buchanan
View Full Cast >