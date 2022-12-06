Not Available

All Creatures Great and Small

  • Comedy
  • Drama
  • Family

In the early 1900s James Herriot, recently graduated from the veterinary college in Glasgow, finds work in the rustic Yorkshire Dales of Northern England. This heartwarming drama chronicles his encounters with the locals and the animals they depend on. Based on the semi-autobiographical novels of James Alfred Wight, OBE.

Cast

Lynda BellinghamHelen Herriot
Peter DavisonTristan Farnon
Carol DrinkwaterHelen
Mary HignettMrs. Hall
James GroutGranville Bennett
John McGlynnCalum Buchanan

