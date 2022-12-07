Not Available

Amagami SS

  • Animation
  • Comedy
  • Drama

AIC

A second-year high school boy finds himself uneasy during Christmas time due to an experience in the past. However, this year at Christmas, he gets his last chance to ask out a graduating female senior named Haruka Morishima — or one of several other classmates. The story of the anime will be arranged in an omnibus format, with each heroine getting her own version of the story animated. Each heroine will sing her own version of the ending theme song.

Tomoaki MaenoTachibana Junichi
Yukana NogamiNanasaki Ai
Rina SatouTanamachi Kaoru
Hiromi KonnoNakata Sae
Ryōko ShintaniSakurai Rihoko

