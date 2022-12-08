Not Available

Amagi Brilliant Park

  • Animation
  • Comedy
  • Drama

Director

Yasuhiro Takemoto

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Kyoto Animation

The "slapstick drama" begins with Seiya Kanie, a high school boy who is invited on a date in an amusement park by a mysterious beautiful transfer student named Isuzu Sento. He is introduced to Ratifa, a "real" princess and the park's manager, and is asked to be the acting manager of this "disappointing amusement park in the Tokyo suburbs."

Cast

Ai KakumaIsuzu Sento (voice)
Kouki UchiyamaSeiya Kanie (voice)
Yukiyo FujiiLatifa Fleuranza (voice)
Ai NonakaTirami (voice)
Ayako KawasumiMoffle (voice)
Chisuga HarukaShiina Chujo (voice)

