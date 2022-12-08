Amagi Brilliant Park

The "slapstick drama" begins with Seiya Kanie, a high school boy who is invited on a date in an amusement park by a mysterious beautiful transfer student named Isuzu Sento. He is introduced to Ratifa, a "real" princess and the park's manager, and is asked to be the acting manager of this "disappointing amusement park in the Tokyo suburbs."
|Ai Kakuma
|Isuzu Sento (voice)
|Kouki Uchiyama
|Seiya Kanie (voice)
|Yukiyo Fujii
|Latifa Fleuranza (voice)
|Ai Nonaka
|Tirami (voice)
|Ayako Kawasumi
|Moffle (voice)
|Chisuga Haruka
|Shiina Chujo (voice)
