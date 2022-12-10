American Gigolo

Julian Kaye has always been an object of desire, so much so that people are willing to destroy him in order to have him. Exonerated, after 15 years in prison for a murder he didn’t commit, he now faces the challenge of picking up the pieces as the detective who put him behind bars tries to unravel the mystery that led to his wrongful incarceration.
|Gabriel LaBelle
|Johnny/Colin Stratton
|Alex Fernandez
|Eduard Panish
|Jon Bernthal
|Julian Kaye
|Gretchen Mol
|Michelle Stratton
|Lizzie Brocheré
|Isabelle Desnain
|Leland Orser
|Richard Stratton
View Full Cast >