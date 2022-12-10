Not Available

American Gigolo

  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Paramount Television Studios

Julian Kaye has always been an object of desire, so much so that people are willing to destroy him in order to have him. Exonerated, after 15 years in prison for a murder he didn’t commit, he now faces the challenge of picking up the pieces as the detective who put him behind bars tries to unravel the mystery that led to his wrongful incarceration.

Cast

Gabriel LaBelleJohnny/Colin Stratton
Alex FernandezEduard Panish
Jon BernthalJulian Kaye
Gretchen MolMichelle Stratton
Lizzie BrocheréIsabelle Desnain
Leland OrserRichard Stratton

