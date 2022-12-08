Not Available

American Gods

  • Action
  • Adventure
  • Fantasy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

FremantleMedia North America

“American Gods posits a different kind of war brewing—one between Old Gods and New.  The traditional Old Gods, with mythological roots from around the world, fear irrelevance as their believers die off or are seduced by the money, technology, and celebrity offered by the New Gods. Shadow Moon (Ricky Whittle) is an ex-con who, left adrift by the recent death of his wife, becomes bodyguard and traveling partner to conman Mr. Wednesday (Ian McShane). But in truth, Mr. Wednesday is a powerful old deity, on a cross-country mission to build an army and reclaim his lost glory.”

Cast

Ricky WhittleShadow Moon
Ian McShaneMr. Wednesday
Emily BrowningLaura Moon
Pablo SchreiberMad Sweeney
Bruce LangleyTechnical Boy
Yetide BadakiBilquis

Images

