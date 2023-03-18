Not Available

American Gothic

  • Drama
  • Thriller

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Amblin Television

The Hawthornes, a prominent Boston family, are attempting to redefine themselves in the wake of a chilling discovery that links their recently deceased patriarch to a string of murders spanning decades, amid the mounting suspicions that one of them may have been his accomplice.

Cast

Juliet RylanceAlison Hawthorne-Price
Antony StarrGarrett Hawthorne
Virginia MadsenMadeline Hawthorne
Justin ChatwinCam Hawhorne
Megan KetchTessa Ross
Elliot KnightBrady Ross

Images

