American Idol

    The smash reality series showcases wannabe pop stars competing for a record deal by crooning for a panel of judges. The judges review a performer's talent (or lack thereof), and at-home viewers then vote for their favorite potential star. The show helped launch the careers of such artists as Kelly Clarkson, Carrie Underwood, Jennifer Hudson and Adam Lambert.

    		Ryan SeacrestHimself - Host
    		Jennifer LopezHerself - Judge
    		Keith UrbanHimself - Judge
    		Harry Connick Jr.Himself - Judge

