American Idol

The smash reality series showcases wannabe pop stars competing for a record deal by crooning for a panel of judges. The judges review a performer's talent (or lack thereof), and at-home viewers then vote for their favorite potential star. The show helped launch the careers of such artists as Kelly Clarkson, Carrie Underwood, Jennifer Hudson and Adam Lambert.
|Ryan Seacrest
|Himself - Host
|Jennifer Lopez
|Herself - Judge
|Keith Urban
|Himself - Judge
|Harry Connick Jr.
|Himself - Judge
