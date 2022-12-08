America's National Treasures

Not Available

A Breathtaking view of America’s Gorgeous Landscape! In 1906 Teddy Roosevelt created the nation s first national monument destination. The purpose was to preserve all of America s significant pieces of history. Since then, all National Monuments have been designated by Presidents as their personal memorials which they sought to protect above all others. Americas National Treasures tells the story of Americas past and present glory. This 12 volume set takes a journey through the Ecology, Geology and beauty of the Great Plains, The Geologic West is a priceless voyage from the dawn of history to the present. Explore prehistoric America and its treasure trove of fossils in Wyoming, Idaho and Oregon. Unearth riches that show the spectacular and fiery geologic past of the Pacific Northwest. See human history unfold from the California Indian Wars, to the conservation movement of the late 19th century, to the heartbreak of Japanese American internment during WWII, to the amazing taming of the Snake River in Idaho for agriculture. It is a stunning trip and a spectacular 7 hour adventure never to be forgotten. Hosted by Bo Svenson and Jordan Murphy