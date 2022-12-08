An American Homestead

Not Available

Tim and Joann, Zac and Jaimie along with their children Joshua and Kaleb, left St. Louis, MO in 2012 in search of a more simple lifestyle. They moved around a couple times and finally settled on a 2400 ft. elevation mountain top in the Ozarks. The land is 56.5 acres and includes pasture land, woods, an old 19th century well and even a fish pond. Jaimie is the daughter of Tim and Joann. She and Zac were married in 2004 while he was still in college. Tim is a veteran of the United States Air Force and Zac is a veteran of the United States Army. The homestead is off-grid with the exception of a single phone line that brings data service up the mountain. They use a phone, router and DSL modem that are all powered by 2-250 watt panels made by Grape Solar. Additionally, they have solar power that feeds their aquaponics system in their green house. The houses have no electricity. They have no outside running water. They have no sewer or plumbing other than what they have installed themselves. Composting toilets and humanure stations are used for waste management. The houses are manufactured homes.