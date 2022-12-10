Not Available

Anatomy of a Scandal

  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

David E. Kelley Productions

A psychological thriller and gripping courtroom drama, the series infiltrates Britain's elite through personal and political scandal, where the truth lies between justice and privilege. James and Sophie Whitehouse live in a blissful and rarified world. A Minister in Parliament, a loving family at home, James' trajectory appears without limits. Until a scandalous secret suddenly comes to light. Barrister Kate Woodcroft has a trajectory of her own, and her prosecution threatens to tear into Westminster, the Whitehouse marriage, and her own personal esteem.

Cast

Sienna MillerSophie Whitehouse
Michelle DockeryKate Woodcroft
Rupert FriendJames Whitehouse
Naomi ScottOlivia Lytton
Josette SimonAngela Regan
Amelie Bea SmithEmily Whitehouse

