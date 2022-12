Not Available

Vicky Pattison is on a road trip to sort out Britain's relationship nightmares. Armed with her no-nonsense approach, brutal honesty and wicked sense of humour, Vicky Pattison will investigate the barneys, bust-ups and break-ups across the UK. Judge Geordie will take a look at real stories of heartbreak and betrayal with Vicky delivering her verdict. Expect high-drama, twists, turns, revelations and home truths.