When Kouichi Sakakibara transfers to his new school, he can sense something frightening in the atmosphere of his new class — a secret none of them will talk about. At the center is the beautiful girl, Mei Misaki. Kouichi is immediately drawn to her mysterious aura, but then he begins to realize that no one else in the class is aware of her presence.
|Atsushi Abe
|Kouichi Sakakibara
|Natsumi Takamori
|Mei Misaki
|Tomoaki Maeno
|Naoya Teshigawara
|Madoka Yonezawa
|Izumi Akazawa
|Hiroaki Hirata
|Tatsuji Chibiki
|Mitsuhiro Ichiki
|Tomohiko Kazami
View Full Cast >