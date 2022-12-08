Not Available

Another

  • Animation
  • Horror
  • Thriller

Director

Tsutomu Mizushima

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

P.A.Works

When Kouichi Sakakibara transfers to his new school, he can sense something frightening in the atmosphere of his new class — a secret none of them will talk about. At the center is the beautiful girl, Mei Misaki. Kouichi is immediately drawn to her mysterious aura, but then he begins to realize that no one else in the class is aware of her presence.

Cast

Atsushi AbeKouichi Sakakibara
Natsumi TakamoriMei Misaki
Tomoaki MaenoNaoya Teshigawara
Madoka YonezawaIzumi Akazawa
Hiroaki HirataTatsuji Chibiki
Mitsuhiro IchikiTomohiko Kazami

