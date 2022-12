Not Available

A Bouquet of Barbed Wire and Another Bouquet were two of the most shocking and controversial series of the 1970s. Both focus on the sexual tensions and jealousies that destroy a wealthy, middle-class family. The series' notoriety from their main theme: the fallout from a father's incestuous infatuation with his own daughter. They also provoked controversy because of their graphic depiction of other dark aspects of sexuality.