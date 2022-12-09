Not Available

Reply 1988

  • Comedy
  • Romance
  • Family

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

Centered around the excitement of the 1988 Seoul Olympics, a group of teenagers witness South Korea come of age as it is catapulted into the international spotlight. Set to a soundtrack of pop hits that define the time this hopeful group of teenagers quickly discover a whole new world outside of their humble neighborhood alleyway.

Cast

Lee HyeriSung Soo-yeon aka Duk-seon
Ryu Jun-yeolKim Jung-hwan
Park Bo-GeomChoi Taek
Go Kyung-pyoSung Sun-woo
Lee Dong-HwiRyu Dong-ryong
Ryu Hye-young Sung Bo-ra

View Full Cast >

Images