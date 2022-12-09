Reply 1988

Centered around the excitement of the 1988 Seoul Olympics, a group of teenagers witness South Korea come of age as it is catapulted into the international spotlight. Set to a soundtrack of pop hits that define the time this hopeful group of teenagers quickly discover a whole new world outside of their humble neighborhood alleyway.
|Lee Hyeri
|Sung Soo-yeon aka Duk-seon
|Ryu Jun-yeol
|Kim Jung-hwan
|Park Bo-Geom
|Choi Taek
|Go Kyung-pyo
|Sung Sun-woo
|Lee Dong-Hwi
|Ryu Dong-ryong
|Ryu Hye-young
|Sung Bo-ra
