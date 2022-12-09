Arctic Rescue

Not Available

Fairbanks, Alaska is home to some of the harshest weather conditions in North America, making roadways impassible in only a matter of minutes. When motorists become stranded, three towing companies are called on to pull them to safety: Borealis, Ron's and Lucky 7. These three teams have worked through the worst that nature can throw at them, but with snowfall capable of topping 12 feet and temperatures that drop as low as 60 degrees below zero, every rescue attempt comes with a high-degree of risk. Only the strong can survive, Alaska's brutal winter. Are these teams up to the challenge?