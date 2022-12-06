Not Available

Armada: 12 Days to Save England

  • Documentary
  • History

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Three-part documentary about the sinking of the Spanish Armada, featuring dramatic reconstructions and information gleaned from recently recovered documents. Dan Snow takes to the sea to tell the story of how England came within a whisker of disaster in summer 1588. Anita Dobson stars as Elizabeth I.

Cast

Anita DobsonQueen Elizabeth I
Joseph BalderramaMedina Sidonia
Philip CoxKing Phillip II
Rupert FrazerLord William Burghley
Crispin RedmanSir Francis Walsingham
Dominic JephcottAdmiral Charles Howard

