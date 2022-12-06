Armada: 12 Days to Save England

Three-part documentary about the sinking of the Spanish Armada, featuring dramatic reconstructions and information gleaned from recently recovered documents. Dan Snow takes to the sea to tell the story of how England came within a whisker of disaster in summer 1588. Anita Dobson stars as Elizabeth I.
|Anita Dobson
|Queen Elizabeth I
|Joseph Balderrama
|Medina Sidonia
|Philip Cox
|King Phillip II
|Rupert Frazer
|Lord William Burghley
|Crispin Redman
|Sir Francis Walsingham
|Dominic Jephcott
|Admiral Charles Howard
