Not Available

Ashita no Kita Yoshio

  • Comedy
  • Drama

Director

Ten Shimoyama

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

Kita Yoshio is an unlucky man who is going to commit suicide on his friends death anniversary. Kita is divorced, in debt and lacking motivation to live. He makes plans for his death and sells off all his belongings. But before he gets to put his plans into action, he meets numerous characters leading to a series of events.

Cast

Fumiyo KohinataKita Yoshio
Ryuhei MatsudaYashiro Heita
Manami KonishiWashizu Mizuho
Chiaki KuriyamaHasegawa Rika
Yuriko YoshitakaYoimachi Shinobu
Tomomi MaruyamaYoda Ryoichi

View Full Cast >

Images