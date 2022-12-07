Ashita no Kita Yoshio

Kita Yoshio is an unlucky man who is going to commit suicide on his friends death anniversary. Kita is divorced, in debt and lacking motivation to live. He makes plans for his death and sells off all his belongings. But before he gets to put his plans into action, he meets numerous characters leading to a series of events.
|Fumiyo Kohinata
|Kita Yoshio
|Ryuhei Matsuda
|Yashiro Heita
|Manami Konishi
|Washizu Mizuho
|Chiaki Kuriyama
|Hasegawa Rika
|Yuriko Yoshitaka
|Yoimachi Shinobu
|Tomomi Maruyama
|Yoda Ryoichi
