Assassination Classroom

The students of class 3-E have a mission: kill their teacher before graduation. He has already destroyed the moon, and has promised to destroy the Earth if he can not be killed within a year. But how can this class of misfits kill a tentacled monster, capable of reaching Mach 20 speed, who may be the best teacher any of them have ever had?
|Jun Fukuyama
|Koro-sensei (Main Character)
|Mai Fuchigami
|Nagisa Shiota (Main Character)
|Nobuhiko Okamoto
|Karma Akabane (Main Character)
|Aya Suzaki
|Kaede Kayano (Main Character)
|Ayaka Suwa
|Touka yada
|Ayako Kawasumi
|Aguri Yukimura
