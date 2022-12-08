Not Available

Assassination Classroom

  • Action
  • Animation
  • Comedy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Lerche

The students of class 3-E have a mission: kill their teacher before graduation. He has already destroyed the moon, and has promised to destroy the Earth if he can not be killed within a year. But how can this class of misfits kill a tentacled monster, capable of reaching Mach 20 speed, who may be the best teacher any of them have ever had?

Cast

Jun FukuyamaKoro-sensei (Main Character)
Mai FuchigamiNagisa Shiota (Main Character)
Nobuhiko OkamotoKarma Akabane (Main Character)
Aya SuzakiKaede Kayano (Main Character)
Ayaka SuwaTouka yada
Ayako KawasumiAguri Yukimura

