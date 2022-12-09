Jin Sang Pil is elected as a member of the national assembly. Prior to becoming a national assembly member, he worked as a welder in a shipyard. He is simple, brave and righteous, but his work as a national assembly member is poor. With the help of his aid Choi In Kyung, Jin Sang Pil is able to become a honorable national assembly member.
|Jung Jae-Young
|Jin Sang-pil
|Song Yun-ah
|Choi In-kyung
|Ok Taecyeon
|Kim Kyu-hwan
|Jang Hyun-sung
|Baek Do-hyun
|Son Byung-ho
|Bae Dal-soo
|Kim Seo-hyung
|Hong Chan-mi
