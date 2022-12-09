Not Available

Assembly

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Raemongraein

Jin Sang Pil is elected as a member of the national assembly. Prior to becoming a national assembly member, he worked as a welder in a shipyard. He is simple, brave and righteous, but his work as a national assembly member is poor. With the help of his aid Choi In Kyung, Jin Sang Pil is able to become a honorable national assembly member.

Cast

Jung Jae-YoungJin Sang-pil
Song Yun-ahChoi In-kyung
Ok TaecyeonKim Kyu-hwan
Jang Hyun-sungBaek Do-hyun
Son Byung-hoBae Dal-soo
Kim Seo-hyungHong Chan-mi

View Full Cast >

Images