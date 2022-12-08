Not Available

Astronauts

  • Comedy

Two men, one woman and a dog are cooped up together in darkest space. Occupying a two-room 'sky-lab' on Britain's first manned space mission, they are under constant surveillance as they orbit the Earth even on their visits to the lavatory. Tensions simmer, resentment builds and relationships become strained... and it's not long before they're plotting revenge upon their Earth-bound American contact at Mission Control.

Cast

Carmen du SautoyDr Gentian Foster
Bruce BoaColonel Beadle
Barrie RutterDavid Ackroyd
Christopher GodwinCmdr Malcolm Mattocks

