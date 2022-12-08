Astronauts

Two men, one woman and a dog are cooped up together in darkest space. Occupying a two-room 'sky-lab' on Britain's first manned space mission, they are under constant surveillance as they orbit the Earth even on their visits to the lavatory. Tensions simmer, resentment builds and relationships become strained... and it's not long before they're plotting revenge upon their Earth-bound American contact at Mission Control.
|Carmen du Sautoy
|Dr Gentian Foster
|Bruce Boa
|Colonel Beadle
|Barrie Rutter
|David Ackroyd
|Christopher Godwin
|Cmdr Malcolm Mattocks
View Full Cast >