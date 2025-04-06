Not Available

At Home with the Braithwaites

  • Comedy
  • Drama

Peter Davison and Amanda Redman are starring as David and Alison Braithwaite in this brilliant mixture of comedy and drama. The story begins with Alison being given a European lottery ticket by her youngest daughter Charlotte for her 40th birthday and guess what - she happens to be the winner of £38m. First Alison cannot believe it herself and then she is afraid of how such sudden wealth will affect her family, so she decides to keep a secret, and use the money to help others. She uses her middle name and her maiden name to create Jane Crowther and sets up a charity called the Jane Crowther Trust.

