At Home with the Braithwaites

Peter Davison and Amanda Redman are starring as David and Alison Braithwaite in this brilliant mixture of comedy and drama. The story begins with Alison being given a European lottery ticket by her youngest daughter Charlotte for her 40th birthday and guess what - she happens to be the winner of £38m. First Alison cannot believe it herself and then she is afraid of how such sudden wealth will affect her family, so she decides to keep a secret, and use the money to help others. She uses her middle name and her maiden name to create Jane Crowther and sets up a charity called the Jane Crowther Trust.