Australia's Prime Ministers

Do you know which former Prime Minister was present at the hanging of Ned Kelly? Or which two Prime Ministers worked as miners before they became leaders? From the Australian Prime Ministers Centre at the Museum of Australian Democracy, this series profiles Australia's Leaders, featuring their career highights and giving insights into the different eras in which they lead the nation. Each three-minute episode examines one Prime Minister and is brought to life with extensive archival material.

